Sky Zero Footprint Fund-winning ads to air during three-minute ad break

Sky Media has launched a series of net zero carbon ad breaks to coincide with COP26.

The 170-second ad break will be presented by Sky Zero and includes all five winners of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund: Here We Flo, Olio, Ovo Energy, Pura and Path Financial. The ads will run across Sky Nature and Sky News for the next two weeks.

The Sky Zero Footprint Fund initiative is a £2m fund, which supports businesses to inspire others to join the journey towards a more sustainable future. Here We Flo secured the £1m Grand Prix, with the other four finalists each receiving £250,000 in media value.

Here We Flo's top-prize-winning ad – "The period drama", by Hatch London – is a creative playful recreation of a Victorian-era dinner setting, promoting the brand's natural and biodegradable sanitary products.

Olio worked with Hell Yeah! for its spot set against the backdrop of one of the UK's largest landfill sites. A chorus of children sing a haunting rendition of Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World, encouraging people to share more and waste less.

The Ovo Energy ad by Lucky Generals asks viewers to make a quick and easy change, turning off the lights in their living room, saving energy and enhancing the viewing experience.

Pura's spot by FCB Inferno used a cast of "spokesbabies" to encourage viewers to start a wipe revolution by switching to sustainable products, looking after their families and the planet.

Path Financial worked with Hatch London on its ad, which reveals that switching a pension to an ethical investment fund is 21 times more beneficial to the environment than many other changes people make.

Sarah Jones, director of planning at Sky Media, said: "We're thrilled to finally bring all our Footprint Fund winners together in a single ad break. We know that advertising has a key part to play in driving sustainability and TV has the power to inspire change like no other.

"All our winners are encouraging the nation to make simple but achievable changes – all of which can make a meaningful impact to the planet"

The ad break launches today (1 November) during Wild Birds of Australia, at 8pm on Sky Nature, and during Sky News at 9. It will continue to run across Sky News and Sky Nature every day for the duration of the COP26 conference, which ends on 12 November.

Thereafter, each of the five winning brands will use their prize money to plan and launch their own campaigns tailored to individual objectives and audiences.

Sky is the Principal Partner and Media Partner of COP26, and alongside reaching its target of net carbon zero by 2030, is committed to supporting the delivery of a successful and ambitious summit working alongside the UK government, which holds the COP26 presidency.