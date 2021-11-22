Staff
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky’s Debbie Klein to chair Campaign’s UK Agency of the Year Awards judging

Klein is a former CEO of Engine.

Klein: chairing Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards
Klein: chairing Campaign's Agency of the Year Awards

Debbie Klein, the group chief marketing, corporate affairs and people officer at Sky, is to be chair of judges for Campaign’s UK Agency of the Year Awards 2021.

Klein brings experience as both a leading client and a former agency leader.

She joined Sky, the European media and entertainment company, in 2018 from The Engine Group, the independent agency group, where she was chief executive of Europe and Asia-Pacific.

She also worked in strategy and insight at Saatchi & Saatchi and Nielsen earlier in her career.

Klein said: “I know from my own time in advertising that agencies are full of creative, entrepreneurial people who are brilliant business partners to brands.

“I look forward to chairing the Agency of the Year Awards to see how the UK's best agencies have done that this year, especially in advancing inclusion and sustainability in their work.”

Brand-side marketers judge Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards. New categories include start-up of the year and in-house agency of the year.

The first round of judging will take place in December, when the shortlist will be announced. The winners will be revealed at the awards dinner in London on 22 February.

At the 2020 awards, Uncommon Creative Studio won gold for creative agency of the year, Mother London won independent agency of the year and PHD UK won media agency of the year.

Campaign runs Agency of the Year around the world, including the UK, the US and Asia-Pacific.

Find out more here

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
The IPA iList 2022 opens for nominations

The IPA iList 2022 opens for nominations

Promoted

November 18, 2021
COP26, marketers and the ESG agenda

COP26, marketers and the ESG agenda

Promoted

November 17, 2021
Top, left, clockwise: Oku's robot-run mailroom; Watson's SleepWork; Lewis' outdoor work scenes; Joiner's time revolution

Robot-run mail rooms, lucid-dreaming, beach working: is this the future of work?

Promoted

November 11, 2021