Gideon Spanier
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Sky's Mortimer moves from marketing to ad sales

Andrew Mortimer, Sky's director of media, who has led its £300m UK media review, is moving from marketing to ad sales to be director of client strategy at Sky Media.

Andrew Mortimer: now director of client strategy at Sky Media
Andrew Mortimer: now director of client strategy at Sky Media

It comes as Sky, Britain's biggest advertiser, prepares to announce the result of its media review with MediaCom, the incumbent for the last 13 years, facing Zenith and Carat in the UK.

Sky, which operates across Western Europe and is reviewing media in the UK and Germany, is expected to announce the outcome of the review shortly after Easter.

Mortimer has stepped down from ISBA's council because of his move from a client-side role to ad sales.

He brings knowledge of both the advertiser and agency sectors.

Mortimer joined Sky as director media in 2010 and previously worked at Manning Gottlieb OMD, Vizeum and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Sky Media has talked recently about the importance of building relationships with advertisers as well as agencies.

Sky Media has about £1.2bn in ad sales in UK – roughly the same size as Channel 4's sales house and Facebook's UK operation.

Google and ITV are the two biggest media owners by ad sales.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?