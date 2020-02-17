Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sleepwear brand Mey uses playable ads to help insomniacs doze off

Quarter of German population suffers from sleep disorders.

Mey: using fractal imagery to induce sleep
Mey: using fractal imagery to induce sleep

German sleepwear brand Mey has teamed up with Facebook and Jung von Matt/Neckar to use technology and psychedelia to combat digital addiction, which is exacerbating sleep disorders among consumers in Germany.

Smartphone use in bed is a major cause of insomnia, so Mey decided to tap into such obsessive behaviour to counter the very problem it causes. Using data harvesting, the "Zzzomnia" campaign will target people who are scrolling between midnight and 5am. As people tap, they will be presented with psychedelic imagery that they must move their finger around to match the patterns – the idea being that the process makes them sleepier.

Built on research that found 25% of Germans suffer from sleep disorders, the science behind the idea is that fractal patterns have been proven to reduce stress by up to 60% by triggering the right hemisphere of the brain that controls the ability to fall asleep.

The work was created by Gün Aydemir, Rico Noël, Matthias Hess, Boreum Kim and Angélique Catuhe.

Kim said: "We recreated this symmetry digitally with warm-coloured patterns and reduced blue light, which also helps you calm down. Furthermore, sounds with a lower beat per minute help the heart rate slow down, building up the ideal conditions to drift into theta brain waves, and doze off."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

Promoted

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

What new things are you making space for in 2020?

Promoted

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

Promoted

February 11, 2020
"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

"Diversity is the lifeblood of creativity. Without it, great ideas can't happen"

Promoted

February 11, 2020