Sleepwear brand Mey uses playable ads to help insomniacs doze off

German sleepwear brand Mey has teamed up with Facebook and Jung von Matt/Neckar to use technology and psychedelia to combat digital addiction, which is exacerbating sleep disorders among consumers in Germany.

Smartphone use in bed is a major cause of insomnia, so Mey decided to tap into such obsessive behaviour to counter the very problem it causes. Using data harvesting, the "Zzzomnia" campaign will target people who are scrolling between midnight and 5am. As people tap, they will be presented with psychedelic imagery that they must move their finger around to match the patterns – the idea being that the process makes them sleepier.

Built on research that found 25% of Germans suffer from sleep disorders, the science behind the idea is that fractal patterns have been proven to reduce stress by up to 60% by triggering the right hemisphere of the brain that controls the ability to fall asleep.

The work was created by Gün Aydemir, Rico Noël, Matthias Hess, Boreum Kim and Angélique Catuhe.

Kim said: "We recreated this symmetry digitally with warm-coloured patterns and reduced blue light, which also helps you calm down. Furthermore, sounds with a lower beat per minute help the heart rate slow down, building up the ideal conditions to drift into theta brain waves, and doze off."