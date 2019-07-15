Sloth rejects lethargy for dance in Eve TV spot

Eve Sleep has launched a TV campaign starring an uncharacteristically energetic sloth, whose excellent night's sleep on an Eve mattress has it busting moves in the bedroom to the chimes of Moloko.

The 30-second ad broke on 13 July during ITV's The Voice Kids, with subsequent appearances planned for programmes including Coronation Street, ITV2's Love Island and Love Island: Aftersun, and Channel 4's Sunday Brunch.

Eve decided to steer clear of using CGI animation to create the dancing sloth, instead using a five-foot-tall dancer in a toy suit, with puppeteers manipulating its long arms. The sloth jives on a giant 25-foot bed and across an oversized bedroom set, complete with scaled-up props including books and an Anglepoise lamp. The action is punctuated by the quirky sax stabs of Moloko's Pure Pleasure Seeker.

Cheryl Calverley, Eve's chief marketing officer, said: "We believe that with a great sleep on a comfortable bed, anyone and anything can wake up ready to dance. At Eve Sleep, we’re passionate about sleep wellness – we want everyone to get the best possible start to their day. And what better way to give people a little sample of that feel-good happiness than with a dancing sloth?

"It’s a memorable, charming, full-of-fun creative that perfectly captures Eve’s raison d’être, and we’re hoping people walk away with a smile on their face and a skip in their step."

The campaign was created by Adam Griffin and Rob Spicer from independent production company Arthur and Martha, and Eve's in-house creative team David Otton and Matt Stubbings. It was directed by Dom & Nic through Outsider. Goodstuff Communications is the media agency.