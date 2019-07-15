Ben Bold
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sloth rejects lethargy for dance in Eve TV spot

Dancing sloth debuted during ITV's The Voice Kids.

Eve Sleep has launched a TV campaign starring an uncharacteristically energetic sloth, whose excellent night's sleep on an Eve mattress has it busting moves in the bedroom to the chimes of Moloko.

The 30-second ad broke on 13 July during ITV's The Voice Kids, with subsequent appearances planned for programmes including Coronation Street, ITV2's Love Island and Love Island: Aftersun, and Channel 4's Sunday Brunch.

Eve decided to steer clear of using CGI animation to create the dancing sloth, instead using a five-foot-tall dancer in a toy suit, with puppeteers manipulating its long arms. The sloth jives on a giant 25-foot bed and across an oversized bedroom set, complete with scaled-up props including books and an Anglepoise lamp. The action is punctuated by the quirky sax stabs of Moloko's Pure Pleasure Seeker.

Cheryl Calverley, Eve's chief marketing officer, said: "We believe that with a great sleep on a comfortable bed, anyone and anything can wake up ready to dance. At Eve Sleep, we’re passionate about sleep wellness – we want everyone to get the best possible start to their day. And what better way to give people a little sample of that feel-good happiness than with a dancing sloth?

"It’s a memorable, charming, full-of-fun creative that perfectly captures Eve’s raison d’être, and we’re hoping people walk away with a smile on their face and a skip in their step."

The campaign was created by Adam Griffin and Rob Spicer from independent production company Arthur and Martha, and Eve's in-house creative team David Otton and Matt Stubbings. It was directed by Dom & Nic through Outsider. Goodstuff Communications is the media agency.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
The 5 best TV ads of the moment

The 5 best TV ads of the moment

Promoted

July 12, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in customer experience at YourParkingSpace?

What is it like to work in customer experience at YourParkingSpace?

Promoted

July 08, 2019
When data meets creativity

When data meets creativity

Promoted

July 08, 2019
How to build brands that win in the new economy

How to build brands that win in the new economy

Promoted

July 04, 2019