Smart Energy appoints former Channel 4 CMO Dan Brooke to top job

Smart Energy GB, the government-backed campaign for smart meters, has hired former Channel 4 chief marketing officer Dan Brooke as chief executive.

Brooke takes over from outgoing chief executive Sacha Deshmukh, who is leaving the organisation to become chief executive of Unicef UK.

Smart Energy’s director of finance and operations, Alistair Gibbons, will act as interim chief executive when Deshmukh leaves at the end of the month. Brooke will arrive in early May.

Brooke left Channel 4 in April 2019 and was replaced by BT’s Zaid Al-Qassab. In the intervening period, Brooke has been running a consultancy that helps companies be "mission- and purpose-driven".

Smart Energy chair Mark Lund described Brooke as one of the "leading communications and marketing practitioners of the last decade, having for nine years served as chief marketing and communications officer and board champion for diversity and inclusion at Channel 4".

During his time at Channel 4, Brooke oversaw the expansion of the broadcaster's digital marketing and helped oversee the lauded Paralympic campaigns of 2012 and 2016.

Lund added: "Smart Energy has played a critical part in the smart meter roll-out thus far, which has seen almost 40% of households already convert to smart meters and millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide reduction, thanks to the greater energy efficiency enabled by smart meters in our homes.

"But, there is a very important role for Smart Energy GB in the next phase that will see the smart meter roll-out completed and form a crucial backbone to the country achieving our net zero ambition."

Last year, the government announced that it had pushed back the deadline for smart energy meter roll-out by four years to 2024.

The roll-out has also received criticism for the lack of one standardised product, meaning many smart meters lose their smart functionality when a customer switches energy supplier.