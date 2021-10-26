Smartphone is UK's tech device of choice as more people ditch PCs and tablets

The Global Media Intelligence Report has revealed that mobile phones continue to be the most popular tech device among the UK population, and while more Brits are ditching larger-screen PCs and tablets, smart TV ownership has exceeded 50%.

The report on the key digital trends worldwide, from Insider Intelligence in collaboration with Publicis Media-Starcom and GWI, provides comparable consumer usage data.

This year's report found ownership of PCs and/or tablets continues to fall in many countries, with smartphones the primary and sometimes the only digital device owned by many internet users around the world.

In the UK, 96.1% of respondents said they owned a smartphone, up from 95% in 2020; and 77.1% said they owned a desktop/laptop, down from 80.1% from the previous year. Tablet ownership also decreased.

It is thought that as advanced handsets continue to consolidate that position, larger-screen devices may be destined for a secondary role.

But large screens in the form of smart TVs are gaining ground in all but a handful of countries. In the UK, smart TV ownership rose from 49.6% in 2020 to 55.4%.

Digital video has overtaken broadcast TV in many countries. As in prior years, TV still reaches more consumers worldwide than any other content-based medium. In the UK more than 86% of UK internet users polled had watched live TV in the prior month. Yet the share of internet users in the UK watching digital video now surpasses the proportion watching live TV.

Kelly Kokonas, Publicis Media-Starcom's executive vice-president, global data strategy, said: "When, where, and how people consume media continues to evolve, and this is no exception in 2021 as the global pandemic continues to alter our daily routines for a second year.

"For markets across the spectrum of smart and mobile tech adoption and digital video maturity, this report provides deep, cross-market insights on how people of all demographics and backgrounds are empowered by technology and experiencing their world in new ways."

The Global Media Intelligence Report is a snapshot of the current state of media consumption worldwide, covering 43 countries in six major regions – Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, North America and Western Europe. This year's report contains nearly 500 charts for all local markets, based on data that Publicis and GWI helped identify and gather through their global network, in addition to benchmarks, analysis and context provided by Insider Intelligence.

Jason Mander, chief research officer at GWI, said: "We have been paying close attention to the impact the pandemic has had across the planet. For the second year in a row, we see the pandemic as a major influence on both media consumption and device ownership.

"Some countries have been affected more intensely or differently this year than last. Of course, many internet users had already experienced the types of restrictions imposed during the first phase of the health crisis in 2020, so we might have expected little change in their media behaviour in 2021.

"That was true in some cases – but in others, a second year of the pandemic seems to have prompted significant shifts. For example, in many countries, digital video has overtaken broadcast TV. Subscription video-on-demand products enjoyed a big boost in 2021, suggesting many internet users who resisted the appeal of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other providers last year finally gave in to temptation as the pandemic continued."

Image credit: Klaus Vedfelt via GettyImages