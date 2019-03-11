Kim Benjamin
Added 13 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Smeg to host masterclass on art of making pasta

The event is showcasing fresh egg pasta.

Smeg to host masterclass on art of making pasta

Smeg, the upmarket domestic appliances brand, is partnering with Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett and the team at her current restaurant, Cafe Murano, to host a pasta masterclass. 

The event, taking place in Smeg's cooking theatre at its flagship store on Regent Street, will kick off with drinks and arancini – Italian risotto balls – with participants then enjoying a session on the art of making fresh egg pasta from scratch, including a variety of pasta shapes.

The masterclass will also feature a Q&A session, browsing in-store and an exclusive gift bag with pasta, sauces and treats from both Cafe Murano and Smeg.

The event is taking place on 21 March. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now