Smeg to host masterclass on art of pasta making

Smeg, the upmarket domestic appliances brand, is partnering Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett and the team at her current restaurant, Cafe Murano, to host a pasta masterclass.

The event, taking place in Smeg's cooking theatre at its flagship store on London's Regent Street, will begin with drinks and arancini – Italian risotto balls – with participants then enjoying a session on the art of making fresh egg pasta from scratch and in a variety of shapes.

The masterclass will also feature a Q&A session, the chance to browse in-store and an exclusive gift bag with pasta, sauces and treats from both Cafe Murano and Smeg.

The event is taking place on 21 March.