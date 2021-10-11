Shauna Lewis
Smell the gravy: Bisto launches first ads in six years

The ad kickstarts the brand's winter campaign.

Bisto: campaign follows two friends sharing Bisto over the years
Bisto has unveiled its first ad in six years as the gravy brand embarks on a £4m ad campaign.

The campaign, which breaks on 12 October and will run until March 2022, aims to attract a new generation of customers on the back of Bisto being used in more than one million additional households over the past year, according to the brand.

It was created by McCann London, with production by Craft and The Sweet Shop Films.

The ad will air during Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off with other activity including Bisto’s biggest in-store activation to date and a partnership with Global Radio.

An evolution of the brand’s former “Togetherness” campaign, the ad shows a montage of two friends over the years, with the brand’s gravy at the heart of their meals together. When they grow up, the cycle begins anew as the friends' daughters enjoy the brand.

Premier Foods has attributed Bisto's growth to the group's wider success. The company says its products are now being used in 4.5 million more households than they were before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Much of this success is credited to the Bisto Best range, which delivered 30.8% in value growth, with wider category growth at 22%.

Savan Sabharwal, marketing controller for Bisto at Premier Foods, said: “Our latest campaign will help us continue to strengthen our brand equity and top-of-mind awareness, whilst delivering relevancy and consideration of Bisto Best for a broader repertoire of meals, particularly among a new generation of gravy consumers. 

“A new creative was vital in achieving this and with Christmas this year set to be extra special, the ad is set to really resonate with our target audience.”

