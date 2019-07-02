Fayola Douglas
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Smirnoff hosts 'pick your own' allotment party

Garden do will launch new range.

Smirnoff: allotment party to launch new product
Smirnoff: allotment party to launch new product

Smirnoff is hosting a "pick your own" party in Shoreditch to launch its Infusions range, with guests able to customise their drinks.

Visitors to the Nomadic Community Gardens are encouraged to explore the natural surroundings of the east London allotment and pick fruit and plant garnishes.

The new flavours of Orange, Grapefruit & Bitters and Raspberry, Rhubarb & Vanilla will be available to try. Each entry ticket includes two drinks.

Mixologists will be helped by botanist James Wong, turning classic drinks into something unique using the freshly picked ingredients. Wong will use his plant knowledge to create a special cocktail and share tips for using real ingredients and flavours. The experience aims to bring to life the new range's "fruity finish and refreshing taste".

There will also be a live acoustic set at the event on 3 July.

Pretty Green is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now