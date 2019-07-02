Smirnoff hosts 'pick your own' allotment party

Smirnoff is hosting a "pick your own" party in Shoreditch to launch its Infusions range, with guests able to customise their drinks.

Visitors to the Nomadic Community Gardens are encouraged to explore the natural surroundings of the east London allotment and pick fruit and plant garnishes.

The new flavours of Orange, Grapefruit & Bitters and Raspberry, Rhubarb & Vanilla will be available to try. Each entry ticket includes two drinks.

Mixologists will be helped by botanist James Wong, turning classic drinks into something unique using the freshly picked ingredients. Wong will use his plant knowledge to create a special cocktail and share tips for using real ingredients and flavours. The experience aims to bring to life the new range's "fruity finish and refreshing taste".

There will also be a live acoustic set at the event on 3 July.

Pretty Green is delivering the project.