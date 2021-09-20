Fayola Douglas
Snap appoints Facebook marketing director to head business marketing

Woodington will lead a growing team that includes marketing heads in the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Dubai.

Leila Woodington: will lead EMEA marketing activities for advertisers and agencies
Snap has appointed Leila Woodington as director of business marketing for EMEA. She will be based in London, reporting to Doug Frisbie, vice-president of global business marketing.

In this newly created position, Woodington will be a senior member of the team and lead all marketing activities for advertisers and agencies across Europe and the Middle East. The role also requires playing an active part in marketing to consumers and small businesses.

Woodington joins from Facebook, where she spent more than 10 years, having joined as marketing communications manager in 2011. Most recently she had been leading business marketing efforts across Northern Europe as marketing director. Before this, she was at PayPal for almost six years, exiting as manager, business marketing.

As part of her new role, Woodington will lead a growing team that includes marketing heads in the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and Dubai.

Frisbie said: "We're thrilled to welcome Leila to the Snap team. Her deep experience educating and inspiring advertisers will be extremely valuable as we continue accelerating our growth outside the US."

Woodington added: "I have long admired Snap's heritage of creativity and innovation and couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the team. Marketing has a key role to play in accelerating Snap's growth in EMEA and I'm excited to bring my passion for creative storytelling and building high-performing teams to the region."

This is the latest in a series of senior EMEA appointments at Snapchat. Earlier this month, Laura Clare was appointed to the newly created role of senior director of communications for EMEA, and in August, Jed Hallam joined Snap's creative strategy team as EMEA head of comms planning.

