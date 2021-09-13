Shauna Lewis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Snap London launches its first brand campaign for P&O Cruises

The campaign captures the small moments that make holidays meaningful.


P&O Cruises 'Holidays as varied as you' from Snap London on Vimeo.

Snap London is launching the first of four ads for P&O Cruises today, as the company marks the post-lockdown return to international sailing.

The creative agency won the account at the end of 2019, but due to the pandemic putting a hiatus on marketing communications, this is its first major work for the British cruise line.

The first ad follows a couple onboard a ship, showing their night through snapshots and fleeting images. These intimate, authentic moments are at the heart of the campaign, which features real couples and families. The ad was directed by Max Weiland and produced by Tom Gardner from production company Somesuch. Liam Wilson was associate creative director. 

Louisa Fielding, managing partner at Snap London, said: "We’re delighted to have played a part in helping this much-loved brand make a confident return to service. We’re on an exciting journey to appeal to both new and existing cruise guests, and this work marks the first step. Travel and discovery is a vital part of life which we’ve all missed greatly, and this campaign reminds us of why it matters and what it means.”

P&O Cruises' vice-president of sales, marketing and brand, Robert Scott, added: “As part of a TTL campaign, created in collaboration with our very talented internal creative teams and our agencies, our aim is to add new visual images to our existing 'Holidays as varied as you' campaign. We are sure it will have huge appeal both to existing guests and to those who have not yet tried a cruise holiday.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

An autumn harvest of TV’s top ads

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago
Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021