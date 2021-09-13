Snap London launches its first brand campaign for P&O Cruises



P&O Cruises 'Holidays as varied as you' from Snap London on Vimeo.

Snap London is launching the first of four ads for P&O Cruises today, as the company marks the post-lockdown return to international sailing.

The creative agency won the account at the end of 2019, but due to the pandemic putting a hiatus on marketing communications, this is its first major work for the British cruise line.

The first ad follows a couple onboard a ship, showing their night through snapshots and fleeting images. These intimate, authentic moments are at the heart of the campaign, which features real couples and families. The ad was directed by Max Weiland and produced by Tom Gardner from production company Somesuch. Liam Wilson was associate creative director.

Louisa Fielding, managing partner at Snap London, said: "We’re delighted to have played a part in helping this much-loved brand make a confident return to service. We’re on an exciting journey to appeal to both new and existing cruise guests, and this work marks the first step. Travel and discovery is a vital part of life which we’ve all missed greatly, and this campaign reminds us of why it matters and what it means.”

P&O Cruises' vice-president of sales, marketing and brand, Robert Scott, added: “As part of a TTL campaign, created in collaboration with our very talented internal creative teams and our agencies, our aim is to add new visual images to our existing 'Holidays as varied as you' campaign. We are sure it will have huge appeal both to existing guests and to those who have not yet tried a cruise holiday.”