Snap, Spotify and Activision dominate experiences at Cannes Lions 2019

The Croisette at Cannes this week was packed with tech and social media brands eager to engage the advertising and marcoms attendees of Cannes Lions 2019 through experiences. Campaign rounds up some of the key activations.

Spotify

The music-streaming platform returned with "Spotify beach", created by Lively and delivered two nights of packed crowds enjoying live sets from Nas, Swizz Beatz and Ciara. During the day, the space had a chilled beach club vibe with a podcast recording studio on-site, plus the most desirable pontoon for the ultimate VIP experience. In the evenings, the activation drew the biggest crowds in Cannes and a brag-worthy appearance by Naomi Campbell.

Activision

Activision brought its huge "Blizzard" experience to the footsteps of the Palais des Festivals to delight delegates with a fun activation in-between the Cannes Lions sessions. Inside Blizzard, there were three spaces with games to play, including Call of Duty, Diablo and Candy Crush Saga, which pleasingly came with its own sweetie booth to help delegates keep their energy levels up.

Google

Google’s beach space was filled with experiences, such as a caps station where guests could design their own cap by choosing their favourite Google Doodle from a selection on screen. Other experiences included Le Scoop ice-cream parlour, where beachgoers could order treats using Google Translate to decode the menu, and the Pixel Swingshot, which created Cannes gif portraits set against the sea.

Pinterest

One of the most colourful areas on the beach, Pinterest’s activation delivered a joyful sensory experience encouraging visitors to walk through a series of spaces, "pinning" their favourite choices of scents, sounds and sights. Mixologists then used the boards to create a personalised cocktail based on each individual's combination.

IBM

IBM focused its experience around Watson advertising with a simple yet effective activation inviting festival attendees to leave a message letting people know what they wanted from future technology. The #DearTech messages were shared across social media and prominently on IBM’s billboard at Cannes. The experience was created by George P Johnson.

Snapchat

Following last year’s exhibition, Snap returned with an augmented reality-powered presence by artist Alex Israel. Based at Le Centre d’art La Malmaison, the show featured five rooms with huge portraits that, through smartphones, came to life, layering Snap’s AR over Israel’s works.

Instagram

Instagram teamed up with Latvian artist Germans Ermics to create a colourful cabin to showcase the social media brand’s rainbow gradient and deliver arguably the prettiest activation at Cannes. Named "Where the rainbow ends", the cabin featured mirrored glass to create the "end of the rainbow" effect.

The structure was based at Facebook's beach area by the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes and was designed by Jack Morton to be an open and inclusive space. It had a zen ambience that was enhanced by its simplicity, with the use of natural materials complementing its surroundings.