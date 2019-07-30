Snapchat features 'real friends' in debut global ad campaign

Snapchat has launched its first global integrated marketing campaign with a message of "real" friendship.

The campaign, developed by the social media platform’s internal creative team, aims to showcase the value and importance of people who "love you exactly the way you are".

Thirty-seven real-life Snapchatters are featured in the campaign, in which a hero ad features snippets of interviews about how they met and what makes their friendships unique.

It is the first time Snapchat owner Snap has created a global marketing campaign following the appointment of its first chief marketing officer, Kenny Mitchell, in April. It coincides with the United Nations’ International Day of Friendship on 30 July and features the voices and real Snaps of users.

To create the work, Snap and production company SpecialGuest interviewed 313 friend pairings who were selected from more than 5,000 Snapchatters across 12 countries, with 37 pairs chosen to feature in the final film.

In the run-up to today's launch, Snapchat ran a two-week teaser campaign on out-of-home, print and streaming services that highlighted quotes on "real" friendship from famous figures.

The messaging will be seen as a subtle swipe at Facebook and Twitter, which have been plagued by the spread of bots and fake users. Earlier this year, Facebook reported that it had removed 3.3 billion fake users within six months, while last year Twitter said it had shut down 70 million fake accounts.

Teaser ad in Bryant Park, New York City

The work was written by Gregg Kaysen and art directed by Jo Gennett, Lu Liu, Lake Buckley and Geoff Lecy (all from SpecialGuest). Snap's Antoine Choussat is creative director, supported by senior creative lead Jordan Stone.

It includes cinema, broadcast, print and digital activity in the US, India and Australia so far. The campaign will continue through the autumn in European markets, including in the UK, France, Germany and Spain.

OMD handles Snapchat’s media buying.

Mitchell said: "Snapchat is for real friends, so today we’re launching a celebration of the friends who share, laugh, love and connect with each other using our platform."