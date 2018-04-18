Snapchat launches shoppable AR Lenses

The launch partners include Adidas, which will use the button to open a website in an AR experience for the Deerupt Runner Shoe, and Candy Crush developer King, which will use it for an app install for the puzzle game.

Peter Sellis, director of revenue product at Snapchat, said: "Shoppable AR Lenses give brands a new way to leverage our unique scale – more than half of the 13-34-year-old population of the US plays with our AR Lenses each week on average – to drive real and measurable ROI, whether that’s through sales, downloads, lead gen, or video views."

Chris Murphy, head of digital experience for Adidas US, said the new feature was "exactly the type of innovative move we were looking for and our new Deerupt product was a perfect fit." He added: "We no longer live in a world where it has to be either brand or commerce. Consumers don’t think that way and neither should we."