Simon Gwynn
Added 20 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Snapchat launches shoppable AR Lenses

Snapchat is now allowing advertisers to add a button to their Lens with which users can open a website, play a video or install an app, while staying within Snapchat.

Snapchat launches shoppable AR Lenses

The launch partners include Adidas, which will use the button to open a website in an AR experience for the Deerupt Runner Shoe, and Candy Crush developer King, which will use it for an app install for the puzzle game.

Peter Sellis, director of revenue product at Snapchat, said: "Shoppable AR Lenses give brands a new way to leverage our unique scale – more than half of the 13-34-year-old population of the US plays with our AR Lenses each week on average – to drive real and measurable ROI, whether that’s through sales, downloads, lead gen, or video views."

Chris Murphy, head of digital experience for Adidas US, said the new feature was "exactly the type of innovative move we were looking for and our new Deerupt product was a perfect fit." He added: "We no longer live in a world where it has to be either brand or commerce. Consumers don’t think that way and neither should we."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

MEDIA
Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago

Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

AGENCY
Alistair King (right, with James Barty): “We’re in the right place at the right time”

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

World's leading independent agencies: ambitiously independent