Snapchat to share insight data with its influencers and creators

PaddyPower is a brand that's earned a following on Snapchat

Starting today, Official Story account holders and creators who have cultivated a large audience will receive a new insights feature accessed through their profile screen in Snapchat.

According to the platform these insights are much sought after by marketing and influencer agencies as well as brands such a Paddy Power and The Royal Shakespeare Company who have built up a substantial following on Snapchat.

The decision to make these insights available is also linked to the redesign of Snapchat's interface that separates personal contacts from brands, publishers and influencers. As a result of this move, creators will have to build their presence on a separate 'Discover' page and this data is aimed at helping them do so.

The data Snapchat is providing will include: