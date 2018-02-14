Snapchat to share insight data with its influencers and creators

Starting today, Official Story account holders and creators who have cultivated a large audience will receive a new insights feature accessed through their profile screen in Snapchat.
According to the platform these insights are much sought after by marketing and influencer agencies as well as brands such a Paddy Power and The Royal Shakespeare Company who have built up a substantial following on Snapchat.
The decision to make these insights available is also linked to the redesign of Snapchat's interface that separates personal contacts from brands, publishers and influencers. As a result of this move, creators will have to build their presence on a separate 'Discover' page and this data is aimed at helping them do so.
The data Snapchat is providing will include:
- Total Story Views: which shows total views on their Stories in the past week, month and year to date.
- Time Spent Viewing Stories: which shows the total time in minutes that Snapchatters spent watching their Stories in the past week, in the past month, and year to date.
- Daily Reach and Engagement metrics: which shows the number of unique story viewers, the average time unique viewers spent watching, and the completion rates each day of the week.
- Information about their audience demographics: including gender breakdown of their audience and the top age bracket among their viewers.
- Additional information about their audience’s interests: in addition to the information above, creators will also be able to get more information about their viewers’ interests across key lifestyle categories (such as film and TV, travel, food, fashion, sports) and the top geographic regions where their audience is located.