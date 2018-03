The "Snapchat Art Gallery" will feature some of the 3,000 AR experiences that have been created and aired on the platform.

Snapchat said that people will find out how the app has "gone from the first vomiting rainbow lens in 2015 to generating over 500 years of AR playtime every 24 hours".

The event is open for Advertising Week Europe delegates from 19 to 22 March at Picturehouse Central in London.