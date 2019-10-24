Snapchat widens brand opportunities with desktop Creative Kit launch

Snapchat has unveiled more tools to integrate its platform with third-party companies as it tries to broaden its appeal to a wider group of advertisers.

The messaging platform has today launched Creative Kit for the web to give developers free distribution inside Snapchat, as well as enabling traffic to flow back to advertisers' sites.

It was previously only available for mobile apps, but Creative Kit for Web allows publishers and brands to add a "Share to Snapchat" button to their desktop website so that Snapchat users can share content to the platform.

Each shared Snap will have a custom-branded sticker or gif, as well as a link to drive traffic back to the original content on the website.

Launch partners include Vice, BuzzFeed (mobile site only) and Pink News in the UK.

Snapchat introduced Snap Kit in 2018 as a collection of developer tools to help third parties build integrations with Snapchat. Parent company Snap said it does not share demographic information or users’ friend list with third-party developers.

The platform added seven million daily active users last quarter to reach 210 million – up 24 million (13%) year on year, while revenue grew by 50% to $446.2m (£346m), Snap reported this week.