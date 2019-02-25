Snap's Ed Couchman to chair Campaign Tech Awards

Snap’s UK general manager, Ed Couchman, is to be chair of judges for the 2019 Campaign Tech Awards.

Couchman, who joined the Snapchat owner last year from Facebook, is leading a judging panel of company leaders and technology specialists from across the advertising, marketing and media industries.

The awards showcase groundbreaking technology-driven work by companies and individuals, while championing collaboration between brands and the tech communities.

Couchman said: "I'm thrilled to be invited to chair the judges for this year’s Campaign Tech Awards. The awards are so important, as they showcase how technology is crucial to the creativity and ideas that inspire effective campaigns.

"We all have a joint responsibility to push our industry forward and to achieve more. What better way of doing this than by celebrating the best, sharpest work that has made a real difference to our clients’ business?"

As UK general manager, Couchman leads the social media company’s largest European sales office. He previously spent six years at Facebook, where he was in charge of building relationships within the media and advertising industry. Before that, he was head of future and digital media at Channel 4.

R/GA London was awarded Agency of the Year in the 2018 Tech Awards for an outstanding record of innovative campaigns for Google, Guinness, Hyundai and Nike.

Wirewax, the video platform that enables users to make everything on screen interactive, was named Tech Company of the Year at the same event for its cutting-edge tools to make digital assets in ways that have never been done before.

This year's awards include four new performance marketing categories:

• Best Use of Paid Social

• Innovation in Affiliate Marketing

• Best Lead Generation Campaign

• Best Use of Paid Search

The standard deadline for submissions is 7 March. The final entry deadline is 14 March, but this will incur a late-entry fee.

For more information about the awards categories and entry criteria, visit campaigntechawards.com