'Sneaky' online retailer tricks exposed in CMA campaign

The public is being warned about misleading online sales tactics in the first consumer campaign from the Competition and Markets Authority, created by agency 23red.

The integrated campaign, “The online rip-off tip-off”, is supported by Citizens Advice and will warn consumers about online retailers that deploy “sneaky” methods, such as pressure selling, subscription traps, hidden charges and fake reviews.

The campaign’s centrepiece is a video, which will run online, giving tips to customers about how to protect themselves. The media agency used by the regulator is Manning Gottlieb OMD.

The video features TV presenter Angellica Bell, known to people from The Martin Lewis Money Show, and compares the online marketplace to a real-world one.

It comes after new research has revealed seven out of 10 people in the UK have experienced misleading online practices.

A total of 85% of people said they believed businesses using these tactics were being dishonest with customers, and 83% were less likely to buy from them in the future, according to the survey of about 2000 people, carried out by YouGov on behalf of the CMA in January.

Anthony Wright, director of communications at the CMA, said: “This campaign is designed to help consumers spot the sneaky tactics used by some online retailers that we simply wouldn’t accept in the real world.

“Tactics like subscription traps and hidden charges infuriate people, which is why I think this campaign will resonate. Others won’t realise how much these tactics influence what we buy online, so it’s important we shine a spotlight on them and hand the power back to shoppers.”

He added: “We continue to crack down on anything that could break the law, such as fake reviews. But to tackle this problem from all angles, it’s vital people are also armed with the tools they need to shop in a more informed way online.”

Rachel Tattersdill, client partner at 23red, said: “We’re delighted to work with the CMA on their first fully integrated, consumer-focused campaign 'The online rip-off tip-off' to help educate people on how they can avoid falling for sneaky online tactics."