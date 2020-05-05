Snoop Dogg remixes Just Eat jingle to connect with younger audiences

Rapper Snoop Dogg is set to appear in the latest campaign from food-delivery service Just Eat in an attempt to "connect with a younger consumer demographic".

Created by McCann London, a 60-second teaser for the ad shows the musician declaring: "They said it could never be done – a Just Eat track to get down to…" This is accompanied by cryptic shots of what appears to be a music video set.

The spot was created by James Crosby and William Cottam, and directed by François Rousselet through Riff Raff. The full version is set to be released on Friday. Media planning and buying is handled by UM.

Coincidentally, the teaser is released a day after ITV revealed that this year's summer Love Island will not be going ahead. Just Eat is a major sponsor of the reality show.

Susan O'Brien, who became global chief marketing officer at Just Eat in March, said: "Snoop’s remix allows us to connect with a younger consumer demographic, while also providing a bit of fun for our existing customers and fans of the original track. We love that he’s taken something synonymous with the Just Eat brand and made it personal to him.

"We know our original ‘Did somebody say Just Eat’ jingle is a bit of an opinion-divider and it led to many a conversation, or singalong, as people enjoyed their favourite takeaway.

"As much as we love it, what better way to step things up a notch than to get the help of a global legend? Snoop answered our call and created a version of the song that got us all smiling."

Just Eat first unveiled its "‘Did somebody say Just Eat" jingle in October 2019, marking the brand’s third year of sponsoring The X Factor on ITV.

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to advertising. He starred in last year’s Klarna campaign as "Smooth Dogg", as well as in work for Moneysupermarket.com, Adidas and Orange.

The Gin and Juice singer has also released his own cookbook – From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen – so who knows where this collaboration will go next.