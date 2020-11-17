Snoop Dogg returns to the small screen in SodaStream’s festive spot

SodaStream has signed up rapper Snoop Dogg for a festive campaign encouraging people to enjoy “the small, meaningful things” during the Christmas season.

Created in-house by SodaStream, the ad begins as Snoop Dogg explains why he is always so happy – he finds meaning in the little things.

The Doggfather opts to enjoy an intimate meal with his family (who all have his face, including the dog), before taking some freshly made gingerbread cookies out of the oven in a nod to his well-documented love for “baking”.

The ad ends as the Gin and Juice rapper interacts with an endangered turtle, who gets behind the mic to sing about “the small things”, in light of SodaStream's work to reduce the amount of single-use plastics.

It was created by Alon Seifert and directed by Jake Szymanski (who also directed Adidas’ Snoop Dogg-starring festive spot in 2012 “The cautionary tale of Ebenezer Snoop”) through Jiminy Creative Tel-Aviv.

“This year we really went all in to deliver a campaign everyone can relate to, a campaign on what’s important,” Karin Schifter Maor, global chief marketing officer of SodaStream, said.

“SodaStream is the ultimate small change to reduce single-use plastic waste, and Snoop Dogg is a great partner to help widely spread this message in a fun way.”

In May, Snoop Dogg appeared in a campaign for Just Eat, "Did somebody say Just Eat", which was hailed by acclaimed poet John Cooper Clarke as "the gold standard”.

Snoop Dogg added: “I love my SodaStream so it was natural for me to partner up with them for this campaign. They make a great product and a big difference in the world. I am happy to help spread the love.”