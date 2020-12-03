Snoop Dogg takes doggystyle to dizzying new heights in Just Eat’s Christmas ad

Snoop Dogg has reprised his role as the voice of Just Eat in a festive campaign starring a rapping puppet.

Created by McCann London, “Doggy Dogg Christmas” stars a literal Snoop dog as he declares “the D.O.G.G is feeling festive”.

Following a similar structure to May’s "Did somebody say Just Eat" spot, puppet Snoop boasts about gold-leaf burgers, jerk chicken nestling in his stocking and “burritos dropping down the chimney”, before encouraging holidaymakers to "hit up the menu" this Christmas.

A 30-second version of the ad has been running on TV since Tuesday (1 December) and Just Eat is releasing a 60-second iteration today, which it is referring to as a music video.

A full version of the soundtrack has also been released by Snoop Dogg’s record label Doggy Style Records and Empire.

The work has been created by Matt Searle and Olly Wood, and directed by Chloe Hughes and Emil Nava. Media is handled by UM.

“It’s been a very challenging year for our customers and restaurant partners, but Snoop really seemed to strike a chord in the summer, helping to deliver a little joy when it was needed most,” Susan O’Brien, chief marketing officer of Just Eat, said.

“So, with Christmas fast approaching, we’re delighted to welcome him back again for a large helping of festive cheer.”

Snoop Dogg first appeared for a spot for Just Eat earlier this year, gaining acclaim from spoken word sensation John Cooper Clarke who told Campaign: “It’s the gold standard – that motherfucker.”

Rob Webster and Alexei Berwitz, creative directors at McCann London, said: “We all need a little joy at Christmas. This year, we need it more than ever. So, it’s been an absolute delight to work with Just Eat on the second coming of Snoop.

"With the advertising campaign accompanied by a single and music video, we’re hoping for a Christmas hit to rival East 17, Robbie and Mariah.”

This year, Snoop Dogg has also appeared in a Christmas ad for Sodastream, while back in 2012 the rapper starred alongside David Beckham in Adidas’ rendition of A Christmas Carol, "The cautionary tale of Ebenezer Snoop".