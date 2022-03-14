Shauna Lewis
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

We Are Social appoints AnalogFolk's Richings as executive creative director

The new ECD replaces Gareth Leeding, who was at We Are Social for nine years.

We Are Social: Richings has spent more than eight years as ECD at AnalogFolk
We Are Social: Richings has spent more than eight years as ECD at AnalogFolk

We Are Social has hired Simon Richings as its new UK executive creative director.

Richings replaces Gareth Leeding, who was at We Are Social for nine years and moved to Australia at the end of 2021.

In his role, Richings will lead the creative, design and editorial teams.

Joining from AnalogFolk, where he was executive creative director for more than eight years, Richings won a Gold Cannes Lion in 2016, for Sainsbury’s “Sharing the gift of reading”.

He has also worked for DDB and Tribal London and during his career has executed work for Volkswagen, Nike and BT.

Richings said he had admired We Are Social “from afar” for years.

He added: “Now, I get to actually hang out with those people and help them create wonderful things with their amazing clients, bringing more incredible socially led visions to life, while nurturing the talent of the agency’s blossoming creative department.”

Jim Coleman, chief executive at We Are Social, said: “With such a stellar creative background, we’re thrilled to have Simon join our team. 

“His background across both design, conceptual thinking and writing means he is the ideal person to lead our 70-strong creative team and continue to produce brilliant socially led creative work for our clients here in the UK.”

We Are Social is a socially led creative agency that has worked with Adidas, Samsung, Lidl and Google.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Things to inspire and inform

Things to inspire and inform

Promoted

March 11, 2022
The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

The best TV ads of 2022 (so far)

Promoted

March 09, 2022
How Heineken used TV and YouTube to win at the Euros

How Heineken used TV and YouTube to win at the Euros

Promoted

March 08, 2022
Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Never mind the reach, feel the quality: harnessing the power of TV

Promoted

March 04, 2022