We Are Social appoints AnalogFolk's Richings as executive creative director

We Are Social has hired Simon Richings as its new UK executive creative director.

Richings replaces Gareth Leeding, who was at We Are Social for nine years and moved to Australia at the end of 2021.

In his role, Richings will lead the creative, design and editorial teams.

Joining from AnalogFolk, where he was executive creative director for more than eight years, Richings won a Gold Cannes Lion in 2016, for Sainsbury’s “Sharing the gift of reading”.

He has also worked for DDB and Tribal London and during his career has executed work for Volkswagen, Nike and BT.

Richings said he had admired We Are Social “from afar” for years.

He added: “Now, I get to actually hang out with those people and help them create wonderful things with their amazing clients, bringing more incredible socially led visions to life, while nurturing the talent of the agency’s blossoming creative department.”

Jim Coleman, chief executive at We Are Social, said: “With such a stellar creative background, we’re thrilled to have Simon join our team.

“His background across both design, conceptual thinking and writing means he is the ideal person to lead our 70-strong creative team and continue to produce brilliant socially led creative work for our clients here in the UK.”

We Are Social is a socially led creative agency that has worked with Adidas, Samsung, Lidl and Google.