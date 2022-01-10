Shauna Lewis
Added 35 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

We Are Social appoints UK and global CSOs

The roles were both promotions for We Are Social team members.

We Are Social: Mobbie Nazir (right) in new role and Harvey Cossell will take on her former duties
We Are Social has made two key appointments within its strategy team, promoting Mobbie Nazir into the new role of global chief strategy officer and Harvey Cossell into Nazir’s former role as chief strategy officer, UK.

Nazir has worked for the company for over seven years. In her new position, she will oversee business strategy and growth among We Are Social's global clients, reporting to Jim Coleman, UK chief executive, and working with Nathan McDonald, co-founder and group chief executive.

During her time at We Are Social, Nazir helped launch the agency's Diversity & Inclusion Charter for Change, which won the best global D&I Initiative at Campaign’s 2021 Agency of the Year Awards.

Previously, Nazir worked as the head of digital strategy for J Walter Thompson Worldwide (now Wunderman Thompson).

Nazir said: “We recently hit the milestone of 1,000 people in the business – that’s 1,000 different people bringing their energy, ideas and diversity to the work we do. I want to tap into that and set the standard for our strategy and R&I offering, connecting with people across every market to deliver innovative, ground-breaking ideas for clients.”

Cossell joined We Are Social in 2016 as head of strategy and will take on more responsibilities as CSO, UK. 

Working with Nazir and Coleman, he will oversee future-proofing of the UK business and highlight strategic opportunities for clients.

Cossell said: “I want to continue to develop this strategic prowess as we continue to unlock the potential of culturally led brand thinking for our clients, and build on Mobbie’s legacy as we go into 2022 and beyond.”

