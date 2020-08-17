Social Chain co-founders Steven Bartlett and Dominic McGregor depart

Social Chain co-founders Steven Bartlett and Dominic McGregor have left the business that they have grown to have a revenue of €200m (£178m) this year.

The pair founded the social media publishing and marketing company six years ago and now have around 750 employees in five offices in Manchester, London, Berlin, New York and Munich.

It works with brands including Amazon, Coca-Cola and Apple, and said it has achieved an owned media reach of more than two billion views a month.

Social Chain merged with German company Lumaland in 2019 and acquired a 51% stake in A4D, a Californian digital performance marketing agency.

Bartlett said: "As I write this, at 27, we have more than 700 Social Chainers around the world, a world-beating team, we went public last year, we are the best at what we do, and we've just posted record numbers. The company is showing unbelievable momentum and I remain Social Chain's biggest fan, supporter, and believer.

"I owe an unpayable debt of gratitude to my team, past and present. If it wasn't for you (and mum and dad), I would be nothing. As a fairly public CEO, I've unavoidably taken an unfair amount of credit for what we achieved together."

Wanja S Oberhof, currently co-CEO of Social Chain, will continue as CEO.

McGregor added: "Social Chain is a very special company. The growth we've seen over the past six years has been quite frankly phenomenal, we recently posted record numbers, and based on some of the exciting things I've seen over the last year, the future promises to be even brighter than the past.

"This business has been my rock, even when I faced difficult times in my personal life. The purpose it gave me, and the people I worked with, got me through – they gave me something to fight for and without it, and without them, I wouldn't be the person I am today."