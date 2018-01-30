The Social Chain Group acquires The Football Republic from FremantleMedia

The deal will see TFR’s brands such as The Full Time Devils become a part of Media Chain - The Social Chain Group’s social media publishing house.

The acquisition will increase Media Chain’s sport network reach by more than 2.5 million, taking the company’s global sport network to over 17 million followers, adding to its Sporf network.

Launched in 2015 by Shotglass Media, the digital arm of FremantleMedia UK, TFR has built a highly engaged fan base. Its channels have three million followers across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

"We launched The Football Republic because we saw a gap in the market for football entertainment content that served a young, digitally savvy audience," Kat Hebden, managing director at Shotglass Media, said. "We believe Media Chain will provide a great home for these communities to continue to flourish."

Each month, TFR generates up to 35 million cross-platform video views and has a monthly Facebook reach of 100 million.

"Thanks to their highly innovative work, TFR has grown from strength to strength in a short period of time to become one of the most respected names in the industry. Naturally, they’re a perfect fit for Media Chain, which already operates SPORF. We’re incredibly excited to welcome them into the family," Media Chain's commercial director Matthew Breen said.