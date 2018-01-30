Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Social Chain Group acquires The Football Republic from FremantleMedia

Social media marketing agency and media publishing house, The Social Chain Group has acquired a network of sport social media channels, The Football Republic from FremantleMedia.

The Social Chain Group acquires The Football Republic

The deal will see TFR’s brands such as The Full Time Devils become a part of Media Chain - The Social Chain Group’s social media publishing house.

The acquisition will increase Media Chain’s sport network reach by more than 2.5 million, taking the company’s global sport network to over 17 million followers, adding to its Sporf network.

Launched in 2015 by Shotglass Media, the digital arm of FremantleMedia UK, TFR has built a highly engaged fan base. Its channels have three million followers across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

"We launched The Football Republic because we saw a gap in the market for football entertainment content that served a young, digitally savvy audience," Kat Hebden, managing director at Shotglass Media, said. "We believe Media Chain will provide a great home for these communities to continue to flourish."

Each month, TFR generates up to 35 million cross-platform video views and has a monthly Facebook reach of 100 million.

"Thanks to their highly innovative work, TFR has grown from strength to strength in a short period of time to become one of the most respected names in the industry. Naturally, they’re a perfect fit for Media Chain, which already operates SPORF. We’re incredibly excited to welcome them into the family," Media Chain's commercial director Matthew Breen said. 

Topics

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to win at YouTube

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

How to win at YouTube

How to market yourself through your event CV

Promoted

January 30, 2018

How to market yourself through your event CV

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy