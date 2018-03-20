The Social Chain Group buys influencer agency Glow Artists

Some of the influencers who work with Glow Artists

The deal was with Glow Artists' parent company, Glow Media Group Germany.

This acquisition is part of Social Chain's broader expansion strategy and will see Glow Artists merge with the influencer arm of the company. The Group already runs a portfolio of 400 multi-channel brands across social media through its Media Chain arm and with the acquisition of Glow, will extend its influencer network further.

Launched in Germany in 2014 by Georg Kofler and Holger Hansen, Glow first set up its UK division in 2015 by Christian Grobel, a former director of FremantleMedia UK. In 2017, Glow’s talent had a total of nearly 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

This deal will allow Social Chain Group to offer its clients an even broader range of talent relationships and provide Glow’s talent with more creative and commercial opportunities.

"There are many parallels between Social Chain and Glow; we both know marketing, we know social media and how to engage youth audiences," Steve Bartlett, chief executive of The Social Chain Group, said. "As The Social Chain Group continues its expansion, it made a lot of sense for both companies to work in unison."