Social Chain hires UK MD from Carat

Pete Metcalfe to take over from Katy Leeson.

Pete Metcalfe: will take up the MD role in April
Social Chain’s managing director Katy Leeson is leaving the agency and will be replaced by Pete Metcalfe, managing director of performance at Carat UK.

Leeson has been in the role for five years and departs with a ringing endorsement from chief marketing and strategy officer Christian Grobel for a “stellar” tenure, during which she made the agency “a place where leading talent chooses to work”.

Metcalfe, who will join Social Chain as UK MD in April, will focus on creative social and digital solutions for its external clients as well as its own social commerce brands.

He has worked at Dentsu for 13 years, in leadership roles at both Carat and iProspect, including as MD of Carat Manchester.

Metcalfe said: "I have had a fantastic career at Dentsu over the years. During that time, I have witnessed the rise of Social Chain at close quarters. They have built a leading social first global business and ushered in a new dawn for the marketing industry at large.”

Leeson said: “I am incredibly proud of the legacy I leave at Social Chain and can think of nobody better to bring new ideas to what is such an exciting stage for the company than Pete.”

