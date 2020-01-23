Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Social Chain launches livestream shopping for Facebook videos

Livestreaming has become a major commerce channel in China but, until now, unavailable in the West, according to Social Chain which has created a software workaround.

When watching a video livestream, users buy products through a chatbot
When watching a video livestream, users buy products through a chatbot

Social Chain is hoping to pioneer the berth of online 'shoppertainment' in the West by launching shoppable live streams through Facebook.

The Manchester-based social media marketing agency has launched the product to give brands the chance to provide users with a "seamless buyer journey" to any brand and vertical. 

To use the service, users begin by commenting on a live Facebook video to start the buying process. The purchase journey has four steps: comment on a live video to activate a chatbot; confirm the product you’re interested in; continue to checkout; and complete your purchase.

Livestreaming has become a major commerce channel in China and Southeast Asia in the past two years. Influencers use livestreams to review or promote products, while shoppers buy items from a catalogue without needing to close the livestream. 

Last year, Kim Kardashian West took part in China’s massive shopping event Single Day by taking part in a livestream alongside Viya, a Chinese influencer, to sell perfume. 

However, livestream ecommerce is not yet being offered by American social media platforms. In 2018, Facebook was reportedly in the process of testing out a similar feature that would have enabled merchants to sell products on live videos.

Ecommerce is a major growth area for Facebook and its picture-sharing platform Instagram. Last year Instagram launched Checkout, which enables users to buy products directly via promoted posts without having to exit to another website or app. 

Connor Jones, creative output and innovation lead at Social Chain, explained that the agency created a workaround using its own proprietary software, rather than waiting for Facebook to do it.

Jones said: "Commerce is now every social platform’s priority, and when we saw the impact live-shopping was having within the APAC regions, we questioned why Western social platforms weren’t offering this yet... We now have a unique workaround using proprietary software built by Social Chain, and are able to offer Shoppable live streams with a seamless buyer journey to any brand in any vertical."

 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020
How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

How these CMOs are perfecting personalisation

Promoted

January 10, 2020