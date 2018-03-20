Social change campaigner Sue Tibballs to chair Campaigns for Good Awards judging panel

Sue Tibballs: 'The campaigning world is crying out for a scheme such as this'

The awards recognise the best campaigns that have good causes at their heart, and are open to agencies, brands, public sector organisations, charities and NGOs – click for more information and to enter.

Tibballs will chair the panel of judges that will scrutinise entries. A specialist in helping drive social change, her previous roles include chief executive of campaigning charity the Women’s Sport & Fitness Foundation (now Women in Sport); projects director of the social and consumer trends consultancy The Future Foundation; and women’s campaigns manager at The Body Shop.

Tibballs was awarded an OBE for services to sport in the 2013 New Years’ Honours list.

Named after renowned campaigner Sheila McKechnie, the foundation that Tibballs leads offers support and teachings to help campaigners be more effective in their activities.

Tibballs said: "I'm delighted to be chairing the inaugural Campaigns for Good Awards. The campaigning world is crying out for a scheme such as this – one that rewards collaboration between creative minds and those delivering campaigns to bring them to a wider audience. I look forward to seeing some of the great work that has been on show in this past year."

The Campaigns for Good Awards are an opportunity for agencies to prove their ability to produce creative and effective good-cause campaigns for clients, and for brands to showcase their corporate social responsibility. Charities, NGOs and public sector bodies can also demonstrate their credentials for executing successful campaigns that have a wider benefit.

It follows a rise in "cause marketing" – particularly by brands wishing to position themselves as a positive force in society.

The campaign categories are organised under four headings: brand-led; public sector; charity or NGO; and multi-organisation. The Awards recognise the best public awareness, progressive cause, environmental cause and fundraising & advocacy campaigns under those headings.

There will also be an overall Campaign of the Year Award.

Other categories include:

agency of the year

brand of the year

ompany of the year

public sector organisation of the Year

charity or NGO of the year

The early-bird entry deadline is 10 May. Entries submitted after 10 May, but before the standard deadline of 24 May, will be subject to a higher entry fee.

The winners will be announced online in the summer on Campaign, PRWeek, and Third Sector.

Click for more information, and to enter the Campaigns for Good Awards. You can also contact Olivia Petty via email or on 020 8267 4049.