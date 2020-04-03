We Are Social deploys Snap AR lens to help people with social distancing

We Are Social has created a social-distancing Snapchat lens that helps smartphone users ensure they stay at least two metres away from others.

The Snap Safe lens uses proximity augmented-reality technology to show how far away people need to stand when out and about.

The UK government has recommended that people stay at least two metres away from each other as part of social-distancing efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

We Are Social’s creative team in London designed the app in response to last week’s open brief to creatives from the United Nations, which asked for help in promoting six key messages, including the importance of physical distancing during the global pandemic.

The design of the lens, and supporting branding, is based on the bold, black-on-yellow motif of physical safety barriers and warning signs.

If people get too close to the user, the lens displays a warning that reads: "Stay back. Save lives."

Snapchat launched a similar idea earlier this week called My Social Distance in partnership with the World Health Organization.