The Social Element nabs Virgin marketing leader

The Social Element has named Virgin Red marketing director Linn Frost as its first managing director for the UK and Europe, in a bid to grow across the region.

Frost joins the social media specialist today (9 May), reporting to chief executive and founder Tamara Littleton. Her remit is to grow and strengthen the agency’s European operations, with a focus at the agency that will include strategic and creative execution, new business development and client relations.

Her move marks a return to agency-life for Frost who has spent the past two decades at Ogilvy and Truant London, among others, working on brands such as Dove, Bacardi and Marks & Spencer.

She switched client-side at the start of 2020 when she joined Virgin Red, Virgin’s rewards club. Last year, Frost oversaw a multimedia marketing drive spearheaded by a TV campaign for the brand.

In her new role, supporting diverse talent will also be a key area for Frost, who has had a dyslexia diagnosis and was recently part of the “Made by dyslexia” campaign with Virgin.

Frost said: “My ambition is to come in and make us bigger and bolder, and help our clients build stronger genuine connections with their customers. Having been on both sides of the aisle, I can bring a unique perspective on how we can get the best out of our clients and vice versa.”

Littleton added: “I could not think of anyone better to lead the European charge to take us, our clients and our capabilities to new heights as part of our mission to show the importance of a social-first and human approach to marketing.”