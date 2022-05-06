Social Media Agency of the Year 2021: Media.Monks

Media.Monks expanded its capabilities in the past year across content, data/digital media and technology services. Through its Social Innovation Lab, a dedicated group within the Social.Monks team that keeps an eye on the latest social media trends, the agency tracks emerging user behaviours and platform features and tests newly formed strategies in-house.

This gives its team first-hand knowledge of how to navigate developments in social as they happen, then translate those learnings into a concrete, actionable and fresh social strategy for brands.

It formed a partnership with Amazon Fashion EU in 2021, tasked with growing its social media audience and planning content creation, which led to the agency becoming the brand’s social agency of record. Campaigns across 2021 included TikTok’s celebration for Pride Month. #FreeToBe was a global rallying cry that featured four livestreams starring iconic hosts like Kesha, with musical performances from singers including Willow, Anitta and a partnership with LA Pride.

2021 also saw the integration of two of the world’s best social-first partners, IMA and Circus Marketing, into a single team devoted to social excellence. The team has scaled up around the globe, leveraging international expertise and points of view to deliver authentic, hyperlocal content. The agency also launched the S4 Fellowship Program, which aims to empower exceptional college graduates as they make their mark in shaping the path of technological innovation in advertising and marketing.

Sliver: We are Social, UK

Bronze: M&C Saatchi, Indonesia

Shortlisted:

Kingdom Digital Solutions, Malaysia

Take me back to Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards winners list