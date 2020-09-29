Search
Socially distanced but not disconnected – keeping in touch during lockdown
We were physically distanced but there was no social distancing whatsoever – thanks to technology we were more socially connected than ever. From video calls to watch-and-listening parties, socialising went fully digital. Some habits will outlive the pandemic.
Annoying that it got called 'social distancing' when we really mean 'physical distancing'. We need to keep as close as possible socially, albeit virtually.— Tess Alps (@TessAlps) March 21, 2020