Kim Benjamin
Added 46 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

SodaStream to host immersive experience for new syrup range

Event is taking place at Old Truman Brewery.

Soda Press: activation aims to bring new flavours to life
Soda Press: activation aims to bring new flavours to life

Sparkling-water brand SodaStream is staging a launch party for its new range of organic, vegan-friendly and gluten-free syrups from Soda Press, which it bought earlier this year.

The "Big soda celebration" aims to tempt the taste buds and bring the new flavours to life, with a cocktail pick 'n' mix activation, edible bubbles, food, photo opportunities and a DJ set.

It is taking place at The Old Truman Brewery on 13 June and is being delivered by Alfred London.

Press, influencers and select members of the public are being invited to take part. There will be giveaways on the night.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now