SodaStream to host immersive experience for new syrup range

Sparkling-water brand SodaStream is staging a launch party for its new range of organic, vegan-friendly and gluten-free syrups from Soda Press, which it bought earlier this year.

The "Big soda celebration" aims to tempt the taste buds and bring the new flavours to life, with a cocktail pick 'n' mix activation, edible bubbles, food, photo opportunities and a DJ set.

It is taking place at The Old Truman Brewery on 13 June and is being delivered by Alfred London.

Press, influencers and select members of the public are being invited to take part. There will be giveaways on the night.