Sofology gets cosy with The Corner after creative appointment

Sofology has appointed The Corner London as its creative agency following a competitive pitch run by Sofology that kicked off in January.

Creative for the furniture retailer was previously handled by the7stars’ in-house creative shop, Supernova. However, Supernova did not take part in this pitch process.

Supernova worked with Sofology on a project basis and was responsible for its "Bring imagination to life" campaign, starring Helena Bonham Carter, where the brand flexed its individuality.

The Corner will start work immediately on Sofology’s next campaign across TV, social, influencer, print, digital and in-store.

“Lovely people and a great brand,” Neil Simpson, chief executive and founding partner at The Corner, said. “It was a demanding and rigorous process, so we are chuffed to bits.”

Sebastian Brown, director of creative at Sofology, added: “We were impressed by The Corner’s thinking, the quality of their creative work and their passion from day one.”

The Corner has worked with Adidas, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Carlsberg, among other brands.