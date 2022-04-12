Charlotte Rawlings
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sofology gets cosy with The Corner after creative appointment

The win follows a competitive pitch.

Sofology: recent work starring Helena Bonham Carter was handled by Supernova
Sofology: recent work starring Helena Bonham Carter was handled by Supernova

Sofology has appointed The Corner London as its creative agency following a competitive pitch run by Sofology that kicked off in January. 

Creative for the furniture retailer was previously handled by the7stars’ in-house creative shop, Supernova. However, Supernova did not take part in this pitch process.

Supernova worked with Sofology on a project basis and was responsible for its "Bring imagination to life" campaign, starring Helena Bonham Carter, where the brand flexed its individuality.

The Corner will start work immediately on Sofology’s next campaign across TV, social, influencer, print, digital and in-store. 

“Lovely people and a great brand,” Neil Simpson, chief executive and founding partner at The Corner, said. “It was a demanding and rigorous process, so we are chuffed to bits.”

Sebastian Brown, director of creative at Sofology, added: “We were impressed by The Corner’s thinking, the quality of their creative work and their passion from day one.”

The Corner has worked with Adidas, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Carlsberg, among other brands.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Promoted

April 05, 2022
PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

Promoted

April 05, 2022