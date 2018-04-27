Sofology reviews ad account

The brand has approached shops directly. The incumbent on the business is Alpha Century, which picked up the account in July last year when it was worth £20m.

The agency created the brand’s latest ads featuring Hollywood actor Owen Wilson with the tagline, "feel at home on the sofa you love".

Sofology moved its media planning and buying account to the7stars from Carat last year. DFS acquired Sofology for a reported £25m in August last year. Sofology has around 40 stores in the UK.

Sofology declined to comment.