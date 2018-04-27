Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sofology reviews ad account

Sofology, the sofa retailer owned by DFS, is on the hunt for a creative agency.

Sofology reviews ad account

The brand has approached shops directly. The incumbent on the business is Alpha Century, which picked up the account in July last year when it was worth £20m.

The agency created the brand’s latest ads featuring Hollywood actor Owen Wilson with the tagline, "feel at home on the sofa you love".

Sofology moved its media planning and buying account to the7stars from Carat last year. DFS acquired Sofology for a reported £25m in August last year. Sofology has around 40 stores in the UK.

Sofology declined to comment.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

Promoted

Added 46 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Getting under the skin of social creative

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

Promoted

April 27, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Is your agency a tiger or a wolf?

MEDIA
You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

Promoted

April 26, 2018

You're racist, ageist and homophobic (without even knowing it)

AGENCY
World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi

Promoted

April 23, 2018

World's Leading Independent Agencies: Ex Africa semper aliquid novi