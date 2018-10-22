Sol aims to for more focused marketing in new campaign celebrating the sun

The campaign, "Taste the sun", launches this week and is set to roll out in the UK, Australia, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Puerto Rico and South Africa across this year and next. It was created by J Walter Thompson Amsterdam.

The main 30-second film features a montage of scenes of people enjoying a beer in the sun – but as the day moves on and shadows descend, they are forced to shuffle along in order to stay in the sunshine.

It is supported by a pair of video ads for social that make reference to the format on which they will be viewed. One, which appears to be the Facebook news feed, features a man climbing out of one photo, in which he is in the shade, and into another, which is bathed in sunlight.

Sol said that festival activity linked to the campaign was planned for 2019.

In the other, a woman makes a swiping gesture to bring up the phone’s display controls and then increases the brightness, causing the sun to come out in the scene she is in.

Alessandro Manunta, international brands portfolio manager at Heineken, said the campaign was inspired by the founding legend that gave the brand its name: the first master brewer supposedly observed a beam of sunlight hitting the beer, named it "El Sol". Just like with "The Facebook", it later dropped the definitive article.

The background to the campaign was the strong international growth of what Manunta called the "sunshine segment" of the beer market: brands that originate in warm countries such as Sol’s native Mexico, that are easy drinking and mid-ABV, and that often come in a transparent bottle.

In the UK, this niche in beer is dominated by Sol’s Mexican rival Corona, which was the UK’s seventh best-selling beer (and 18th biggest alcohol brand) by supermarket sales in the 12 months to April 2018, according to Nielsen data.

Sol, in contrast, was not in the top 100 alcohol brands in that ranking. But Manunta denied that the campaign was primarily concerned with grabbing mind share from Sol’s bigger rival.

"Regardless of what our competitors are doing, the primary objective is to do something that was true to our origin and our DNA," he said.

The brand’s marketing had previously been less focused, Manunta said, using several facets to present itself. One of these was "anchored to independence, to freedom, to the gritty side of the brand, to the old historical connection with Mexico," he said – and this will now be downplayed.

Instead, the decision was made to ramp up the element that research had shown to resonate most effectively with consumers. "We know what a consumer sees when they buy Sol – they see a brand named after the sun, in a transparent bottle, that inspires them with optimism. We weren’t really dialling that up in the past. It’s really heroing these elements above all, being single minded."