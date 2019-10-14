Sol celebrates summer sun with pop-up bar

Heineken beer brand Sol is celebrating summer sun with a light-filled bar to combat autumnal blues.

"Sol bar", at Protein Studios, is designed to help consumers reconnect with the "positive energy of the sun". The sun is integral to the Mexican’s brand's heritage, with sol being the Spanish word for sun.

The pop-up, open for three days from 24 October, will have sun lamps, a warm breeze, summer scents and sounds.

Guests will receive two complimentary drinks and can choose between a Sol or a Sol Chelada cocktail made from beer, lemon juice and agave syrup.

Edelman London is delivering the project.