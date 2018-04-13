Brittaney Kiefer
Solange directs a mesmerising dance performance for Uniqlo

Singer-songwriter and artist Solange Knowles Ferguson has debuted a video and dance performance piece in collaboration with Uniqlo and Droga5 London.

Solange directed the work, named Metatronia, and presented it at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on Friday (13 April). The piece was commissioned by Uniqlo as part of the retailer’s "Art and science of LifeWear" series. 

The campaign was created by Droga5 London, and the film is styled with clothing from the brand’s latest activewear collection.

Shot in southern California earlier this year, the video explores the theme of creation and plays with sound, movement and space. Solange worked closely with choreographers Gerard & Kelly, guiding a group of dancers and students from California State University. 

She also conceptualised and created a new sculpture, Metatron’s Cube, which is used as a platform for the dancers and serves as a centerpiece of the film. The sculpture will be showcased at select locations in the US this summer. 

Solange, whose sister is Beyoncé, released the critically acclaimed album A Seat at the Table in 2016 and co-directed two of her own music videos. She has also directed a music video for Sza’s track The Weekend, held performance art shows at New York’s Guggenheim Museum and the Chinati Foundation in Marfa, Texas, and created an art installation for London’s Tate Modern museum. 

Nick Lindo and Sebastien Thomas were the creative team on the campaign, and the film was produced by Freenjoy. 

Watch the full film here

