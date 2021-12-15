Somersby appoints Fold7 to global creative account

Somersby, the cider brand owned by Carlsberg Group, has appointed Fold7 as its global creative agency of record.

Carlsberg said the shop would "lead its communications strategy and define its creative platform internationally across all media". The brief includes above-the-line work as well as social and experiential.

This appointment follows a four-way competitive pitch against disclosed agencies, managed by the head office in Denmark. It is unclear whether there was a global incumbent agency on the account.

Somersby, which launched in 2008, is one of Carlsberg Group's fastest-growing brands. Its brand purpose is to "encourage people to embrace the lighter side of life and release a more positive vibe in the world", according to Carlsberg.

Ana Milicevic, global marketing director of Somersby, said: "With their fantastic strategic framework and innovative creativity, Fold7 were clearly the best partner. They beautifully brought the brand to life across all channels, with exceptional social and experiential thinking too."

James Joice, managing director of Fold7, commented: "Somersby is a dream brand with exciting purpose and positioning which really engaged us all."

The first work is due to launch in North America by mid-2022.

Prior to this win, Carlsberg was already a major client of Fold7. In 2013, Carlsberg UK appointed the agency to lead the creative for the multimillion-pound national launch of Somersby in the UK.

In June 2018, Somersby worked with Denmark shop Uncle Grey on a global platform that looked at the world through cider-coloured goggles.