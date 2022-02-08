Ben Bold
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sonic boom: commercial radio revenues hit all-time high

Upsurge powered by post-lockdown relaxation and indivudual advertisers, including Sainsbury's, Tesco, Samsung and Amazon.

Radiocentre: 2021 biggest year ever for commercial radio (pic: Radiocentre)
Radiocentre: 2021 biggest year ever for commercial radio (pic: Radiocentre)

Commercial radio had its biggest year ever in 2021, generating £718.7m in advertising revenue and beating its previous record of £713.6m (2018), according to the latest data from Radiocentre.

The radio industry body said that last year's best-ever performance was driven by a 25% year-on-year bounceback from 2020, when the world was reeling from the outbreak of Covid.

Not surprisingly, digital formats were the fastest-growing and clearly most attractive to advertisers, representing a total of about 10% of total revenue.

The highest-spending industry sectors continued to be leisure, government, financial services and automotive. However, radio was boosted by an 87% growth in adspend from travel and transport brands – a clear sign of people heading out of their homes and returning to a relative sense of normality. Spend from these advertisers almost doubled, from £32.9m in 2020, to £51.0m in 2021.

2021's ad revenue resurgence was also thanks to big growth from a number of specific brands: online car marketplaces WeBuyAnyCar and Cinch, supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury's, and tech companies Samsung and Amazon.

The news comes a week after the latest Rajars revealed that LBC had reached a record high of 3.2 million listeners a week, having accrued 151,000 new listeners in the three months from 20 September to 19 December 2021. TalkRadio experienced a similar boost, while Times Radio sank. 

Overall, Rajar figures showed that commercial radio increased its share of total listening from 47.1% in the third quarter of 2021 to 48% in the final three months of the year.

Ian Moss, Radiocentre's chief executive, said: "It is fantastic to see revenues at a record high this year particularly after a challenging couple of years. These figures show radio has a really strong foundation to build on as we come out the other side of the pandemic and demonstrates that investment in digital platforms continues to pay off."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Mindshare's Nilufar Fowler on the imminent value revolution

Promoted

Added 11 hours ago
Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
How to survive the world of work without losing your mind

How to survive the world of work without losing your mind

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
Beyond the podcast: how a broader creative network delivers reach and engagement

Beyond the podcast: how a broader creative network delivers reach and engagement

Promoted

February 04, 2022