Sonos is using its latest activation to bring the brand to life in a 'dynamic' way

Experiential marketing helps Sonos bring its brand to life in a "dynamic" way compared with other kinds of media, according to its director for brand activation.

The audio brand is running an activation this weekend around the experience of sound as part of its tie-up with Google Assistant.

Steven Dolcemaschio, director brand activation at Sonos, told Campaign: "It allows us to bring the brand to life in a different and dynamic way than other mediums. It’s great when they all work in balance, but experiential gives us a way to showcase the brand in a different way.

"To understand Sonos, you have to experience it, so we do a lot of work in the experiential space, because our product requires people having that close experience with the content they love."

Visitors to "The brilliant sound experience", which is running beneath a Soho record shop, allows consumers to step into their favourite tracks in visualised light form and see their brainwave patterns while listening to songs.

Dolcemaschio added: "It’s about creating awareness about the launch of Google on Sonos. We really wanted to celebrate that and for people to understand how voice technology can make your music and sound experience better."