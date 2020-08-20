Emmet McGonagle
Sony breaks the ice with first PlayStation 5 global campaign

Work created by Adam & Eve/DDB.

Sony has unveiled its first global campaign ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 5, which is set to hit the shelves in November.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, “Play has no limits” follows a young woman as she walks through a desolate ice cave.

“Welcome to a world where you can feel more,” a voiceover declares as the woman touches the ice below her, prompting a tentacle-flailing sea monster to emerge from the depths.

Another scene shows the woman as she witnesses an explosion, while in a third scene Sony’s protagonist boasts a flaming bow and arrow in order to highlight the console's immersive technology.

Launched today (20 August), the work was created by Clarissa Dale and John Trainer-Tobin, and directed by Dan DiFelice through Biscuit Filmworks. Media was handled by MediaCom.

“Back in June we introduced the world to PlayStation 5 and our new global tagline, 'play has no limits’, an expression of the PlayStation brand and our spirit,” Mary Yee, vice-president of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said.

“It’s our recommitment to gamers worldwide that we will continue to fight against limits and reset the expectations of what’s possible.” 

This marks PlayStation’s latest global campaign since October last year, when the brand released its first piece of work with Adam & Eve/DDB.

Sony has released a series of ads since, featuring underwater cities, mechanical hearts and a series of popular gaming characters including Kratos from God of War as they step out into the real world.

Yee continued: “Today, we are proud to debut our first global spot for PlayStation 5 under this tagline that showcases the sensory experiences that immerse you deeper into the game, enabled by the DualSense wireless controller, and highlight the player experience available on PlayStation 5.”

Playstation 5’s official release date is yet to be announced.

