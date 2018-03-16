Sony creates music artist experience in New York

"The Sony music experience" in the brand’s New York store features a recording booth where visitors can test their vocal skills by recording one of 10 songs available.

A 3D photo shoot set will allow customers to create their own album cover. The image will be inserted on the cover artwork for DJ Khaled's album Major Key.

Visitors will also be able to star in a music video. By dancing in front of a green screen people will be digitally added to Meghan Trainor's music video All About That Bass.

Customers will be given the audio, image and video to take home.

There is also limited-edition merchandise for sale, such as T-shirts and hoodies. Fans can also listen to more than 20 Sony Music recordings on vinyl.

Sony Square NYC is located on Madison Avenue and the exhibition is open from 14 March until 25 April.