Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Sony embraces the absurd in sci-fi spot for PlayStation VR

Ad marks Adam & Eve/DDB's fourth work for brand.

PlayStation: ad promotes realistic graphics of PlayStation VR
PlayStation: ad promotes realistic graphics of PlayStation VR

Sony is bringing the theatrics of gaming to the real world with a spot promoting its virtual-reality console, Playstation VR.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, "Live the game" begins with a kidnapped man struggling in the boot of a car.

When he is released, the man is given a PlayStation VR headset, which – alongside a series of other inconspicuously sourced headsets from around the world – leads one user to walk down a valley of flames, where the spot ends.

The work was created by Matt Fitch and Mark Lewis, and directed by Aoife McArdle through Somesuch 

At the beginning of this week (11 November), PlayStation released a film bringing to light the emotive nature of its latest console, PS4 Pro.

This marks A&E/DDB’s fourth piece of work for the brand since winning its global advertising account earlier this year.

PlayStation kicked off its global campaign last month with a film featuring characters from the console’s most popular games falling from the sky and into players' homes, while a second, "It’s time to play", was released at the beginning of this month (4 November).

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Celebrating a decade of daring creativity

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How to make experiences count - and last

How to make experiences count - and last

Promoted

November 11, 2019
Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 06, 2019
Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Promoted

November 06, 2019