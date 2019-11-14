Sony embraces the absurd in sci-fi spot for PlayStation VR

Sony is bringing the theatrics of gaming to the real world with a spot promoting its virtual-reality console, Playstation VR.

Created by Adam & Eve/DDB, "Live the game" begins with a kidnapped man struggling in the boot of a car.

When he is released, the man is given a PlayStation VR headset, which – alongside a series of other inconspicuously sourced headsets from around the world – leads one user to walk down a valley of flames, where the spot ends.

The work was created by Matt Fitch and Mark Lewis, and directed by Aoife McArdle through Somesuch

At the beginning of this week (11 November), PlayStation released a film bringing to light the emotive nature of its latest console, PS4 Pro.

This marks A&E/DDB’s fourth piece of work for the brand since winning its global advertising account earlier this year.

PlayStation kicked off its global campaign last month with a film featuring characters from the console’s most popular games falling from the sky and into players' homes, while a second, "It’s time to play", was released at the beginning of this month (4 November).