Staff
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The Sorrell saga: a Campaign podcast dissecting the news

In Campaign's first weekly news podcast, James Murphy, the group chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, and Helen Calcraft, a founder of Lucky Generals, join Campaign's Gideon Spanier and Claire Beale to relive the drama of Sir Martin Sorrell's resignation from WPP, assess his legacy and debate what's next for the man and the company.

The Sorrell saga: a Campaign podcast dissecting the news

"If you ever needed a single symbol of the fact that the industry is being swept by huge changes it's Sir Martin Sorrell's departure from WPP. When you look back on this it will almost be a geological moment, there will be Sorrell and post-Sorrell." So said James Murphy, the group chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB, on Campaign’s first weekly news podcast.

Murphy joined Helen Calcraft, a founder of Lucky Generals, Campaign’s Gideon Spanier and Claire Beale to relive the drama of Sir Martin Sorrell’s resignation from WPP, assess his legacy and debate what’s next for the man and the company. 

Calcraft and Murphy debate Sorrell's impact on their careers and how his absolute determination to win has shaped the industry through their entire professional lives and Spanier discusses how the story evolved and what it was like covering the drama for CampaignMany thanks to Adam & Eve/DDB for all their help recording this podcast.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
(Back L-R) Lennart Wittgen, Kai Müller, Andreas Winter-Buerke (Front L-R) Stefan Wübbe, Ralph Poser, Fabian Frese

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: the article we shouldn't have written

AGENCY
Britton Upham, chief operating officer, McGarrah Jessee

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago

World's Leading Independent Agencies: the real-world rise of whole-brand UX

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression