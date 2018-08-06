Sorrell a 'very small dot in the rearview mirror': Superunion CEO

Prior: global chief executive of Superunion

Sir Martin Sorrell? "Honestly, we’ve moved on," Jim Prior, the global chief executive of WPP’s seven-month old brand agency project, Superunion, has insisted.

Prior spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong about his newly minted company, which united five legacy WPP shops under one roof, and how it is bedding down in the region.

Though Prior worked with Sorrell for many years, questions about WPP’s former chief executive, whose new company S4 Capital has recently begun to hunt in the same woods as WPP, aren’t what Prior wants to talk about.

"We’re not spending our time thinking about what Martin is going to do or not do," Prior told Campaign Asia-Pacific. "We’re focused on ourselves. It’s not up to me what happens in terms of the leadership of the company going forward, but we're in very, very good hands right now and I’m very, very supportive of that situation. We've got our eyes firmly fixed on the future, and I will say Martin is a long, long, long way behind in the rearview mirror now."

Sorrell left WPP in April following an investigation into alleged misconduct at the world's biggest advertising company. He subsequently set up S4 Capital, a new marketing services company, and bought digital production shop MediaMonks as the first acquisition.

Read the full interview with Prior at Campaign Asia-Pacific