Olivia Parker
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sorrell a 'very small dot in the rearview mirror': Superunion CEO

In Asia to see how his newly formed company is settling in, Jim Prior talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about the agency's future, the impact of a pending trade war in China and how to avoid homogeneity in an age of mass digital transformation.

Prior: global chief executive of Superunion
Prior: global chief executive of Superunion

Sir Martin Sorrell? "Honestly, we’ve moved on," Jim Prior, the global chief executive of WPP’s seven-month old brand agency project, Superunion, has insisted.

Prior spoke to Campaign Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong about his newly minted company, which united five legacy WPP shops under one roof, and how it is bedding down in the region.

Though Prior worked with Sorrell for many years, questions about WPP’s former chief executive, whose new company S4 Capital has recently begun to hunt in the same woods as WPP, aren’t what Prior wants to talk about.

"We’re not spending our time thinking about what Martin is going to do or not do," Prior told Campaign Asia-Pacific. "We’re focused on ourselves. It’s not up to me what happens in terms of the leadership of the company going forward, but we're in very, very good hands right now and I’m very, very supportive of that situation. We've got our eyes firmly fixed on the future, and I will say Martin is a long, long, long way behind in the rearview mirror now."

Sorrell left WPP in April following an investigation into alleged misconduct at the world's biggest advertising company. He subsequently set up S4 Capital, a new marketing services company, and bought digital production shop MediaMonks as the first acquisition.

Read the full interview with Prior at Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How is digital out of home better than TV?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

How is digital out of home better than TV?

AGENCY
How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

Promoted

Added 45 hours ago

How MediaMath and IBM Watson Marketing are helping marketers deliver a better consumer experience

MEDIA
How important is brand identity? WATCH

Promoted

August 06, 2018

How important is brand identity? WATCH

MEDIA
How can digital be better than mobile?

Promoted

August 06, 2018

How can digital be better than mobile?